Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Lam Research makes up 1.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $7.44 on Monday, reaching $970.46. The stock had a trading volume of 70,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,070. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $894.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $756.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,895 shares of company stock worth $15,666,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.