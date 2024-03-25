Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,890 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.