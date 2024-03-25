Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.