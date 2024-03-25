Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares California Muni Bond ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.