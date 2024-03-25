Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,620 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $640.51. 606,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.65. The firm has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.52.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

