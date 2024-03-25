Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.90 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.90 billion and $534.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $17.12 or 0.00025496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00086393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,299,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,277,540 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.