International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Raised to GBX 220

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
