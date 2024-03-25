Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

