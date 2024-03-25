Insider Selling: Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $143.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.
Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.
