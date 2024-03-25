Insider Selling: Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $143.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

