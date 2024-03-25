Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $4,043,486.86 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $45.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

