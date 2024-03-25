Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $549.59. 55,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $551.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.46. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $379.77 and a one year high of $616.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

