Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £48,545 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider James Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £48,545 ($61,801.40).

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 500 ($6.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MJ Gleeson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 344.50 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 548 ($6.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.29. The company has a market capitalization of £291.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,724.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,482.76%.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Featured Stories

