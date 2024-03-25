Insider Buying: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Purchases 4,900 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Kyle Stouder bought 4,900 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,439.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 140,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,696. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

