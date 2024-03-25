Insider Buying: ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$1.84. 1,012,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,753. The firm has a market cap of C$515.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.54.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

