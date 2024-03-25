Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $118.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

