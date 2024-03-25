Information Services (TSE:ISV) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.78

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.78 and last traded at C$27.78, with a volume of 6607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

