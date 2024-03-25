Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.50

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.25 ($0.93).

Indus Gas Stock Down 11.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81. The firm has a market cap of £118.02 million, a P/E ratio of 563.46 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.23.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

