Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Given New $1.60 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.10 to $1.60 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYPR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Hyperfine Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyperfine during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hyperfine by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hyperfine
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
