Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at TD Cowen

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.56.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $159.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $159.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.