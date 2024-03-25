Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 12th

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $132.15 million, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HURC shares. TheStreet upgraded Hurco Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

