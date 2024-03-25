Humacyte’s (HUMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 365.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Humacyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 402,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,842. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,304,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 501,265 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth $1,282,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Humacyte by 57.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 378,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.