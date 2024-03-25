Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

