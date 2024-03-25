HSBC Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $144.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by HSBC from $107.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

