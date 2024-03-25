Horizen Price Reaches $14.46 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $214.23 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.46 or 0.00020482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,811,869 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

