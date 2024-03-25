Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.7%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $387.02 and last traded at $387.55. Approximately 455,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,138,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.28.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.43. The company has a market cap of $380.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

