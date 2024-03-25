Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,520,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,211,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

