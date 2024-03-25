Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.15

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.15 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 665067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $69,454.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,910.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,418 in the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

