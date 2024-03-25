Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $212.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.00.

NYSE:HLT opened at $211.30 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $211.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

