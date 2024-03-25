HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of HLVX opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $832.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In related news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at $14,240,696.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.