HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
HilleVax Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of HLVX opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $832.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.22.
In related news, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $173,143.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company's stock.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
