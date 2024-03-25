Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,950.00

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,950 ($24.82) and last traded at GBX 1,950 ($24.82), with a volume of 158067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Hill & Smith Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,849.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,797.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,058.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,894 ($24.11) per share, with a total value of £73,866 ($94,036.92). Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

