Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

HRTG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

HRTG stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.84. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

