Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hello Group

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hello Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hello Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hello Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.