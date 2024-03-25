HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $193.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $200.64.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

