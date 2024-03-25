Head-To-Head Survey: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) vs. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) and HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HBT Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Origin Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HBT Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HBT Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and HBT Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 14.40% 8.50% 0.86% HBT Financial 24.84% 16.93% 1.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

54.5% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of HBT Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and HBT Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $581.73 million 1.62 $83.80 million $2.71 11.20 HBT Financial $265.05 million 2.27 $65.84 million $2.08 9.14

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HBT Financial. HBT Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Origin Bancorp and HBT Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 HBT Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. HBT Financial has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HBT Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats HBT Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and mobile and online banking, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, and farmland sales and services; commercial checking accounts; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

