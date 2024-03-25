HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Cibus has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $340.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Cibus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBUS. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cibus by 1,987.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.