Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.27

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.07, with a volume of 24498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAYN

Haynes International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The company has a market cap of $767.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Haynes International by 14,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.