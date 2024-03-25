H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTHT. Bank of America reduced their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of HTHT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 389,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,871. H World Group has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 284,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after purchasing an additional 116,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in H World Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of H World Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

