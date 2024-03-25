H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in H World Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in H World Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 822,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.89.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

