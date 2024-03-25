Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $62.00

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 29332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.45 ($0.83).
Gusbourne Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.50. The company has a market cap of £38.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 0.31.
Gusbourne Company Profile
Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.
