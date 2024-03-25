Guggenheim Cuts Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $17.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. Valneva has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

