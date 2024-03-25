Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NYSE GES opened at $30.59 on Friday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Guess? by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

