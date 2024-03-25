Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TV shares. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,027,000 after buying an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,415,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

