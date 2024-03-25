Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0102 per share by the bank on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL remained flat at $2.25 during trading on Monday. 57,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,224. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.