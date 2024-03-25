Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Sells $427,500.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 849,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

