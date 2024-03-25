Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Great Ajax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of AJX opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $12,051,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its position in Great Ajax by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,716,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

