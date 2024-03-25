Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The company had revenue of C$129.80 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Granite Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,375.00. In other news, Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$74.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,375.00. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray bought 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.78 per share, with a total value of C$134,643.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

