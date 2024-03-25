Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.6 %
GRP.U traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.03. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $63.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.