Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 0.6 %

GRP.U traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.03. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.