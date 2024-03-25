Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
LON:GSF traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 62.30 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,318. The firm has a market cap of £308.65 million, a PE ratio of 694.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.42. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.33).
About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
