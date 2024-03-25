Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $84,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBDC opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

