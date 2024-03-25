Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.
GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance
GBDC opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
