Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.59

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 2324484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $962,000. Momentum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Momentum Advisors LLC now owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

