Goldex Resources (CVE:GDX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Goldex Resources Co. (CVE:GDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Goldex Resources Stock Down 7.1 %
The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 803.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.
Goldex Resources Company Profile
Goldex Resources Corporation acquires and explores gold properties in Canada and Guatemala. It owns a 100% interest in the El Pato Property that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in the southeastern Guatemala, Central America. Goldex Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
